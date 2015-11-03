FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Burckhardt Compression Holding H1 sales up 23.9 pct at CHF 243 mln
#Financials
November 3, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Burckhardt Compression Holding H1 sales up 23.9 pct at CHF 243 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Burckhardt Compression Holding AG :

* Operating profit margin for the fiscal year 2015 is likely to be at the low end of the targeted long-term range of 15 pct to 20 pct

* Continues to expect full-year order intake to be around the level attained in the previous year and sales should exceed 500 million Swiss francs ($506.89 million)

* H1 increase in consolidated sales of 23.9 pct y-o-y to 243.0 million francs is primarily attributable to the compressor systems business area (+34.3 pct)

* H1 gross profit amounted to 73.0 million francs, an increase of 14.2 pct compared to the first half of 2014 Source text: bit.ly/1LNvHEe Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9864 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

