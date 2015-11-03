FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-MDxHealth 9-month revenue rises by 44% to $11.9 million
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 3, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-MDxHealth 9-month revenue rises by 44% to $11.9 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - MDxHealth SA :

* Reports net loss of $10.3 million for first nine months of 2015 decreased by $1.9 million compared to same period in 2014

* Says total revenues for first nine months amounted to $11.9 million, representing 44 percent growth over prior year nine-month period

* ConfirmMDx sales comprise 85 percent of Q3 revenue

* Operating expenses are $22.3 million in first nine months of 2015, compared to $20.0 million in same period in 2014

* Maintains its guidance for 2015 projected revenues of $16 million - $20 million and case volumes of 15,000 to 17,000

* Expects that DSOS will improve as payor mix evolves to a higher percentage of contracted payors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.