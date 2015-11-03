BRIEF-MDxHealth 9-month revenue rises by 44% to $11.9 million

Nov 3 (Reuters) - MDxHealth SA :

* Reports net loss of $10.3 million for first nine months of 2015 decreased by $1.9 million compared to same period in 2014

* Says total revenues for first nine months amounted to $11.9 million, representing 44 percent growth over prior year nine-month period

* ConfirmMDx sales comprise 85 percent of Q3 revenue

* Operating expenses are $22.3 million in first nine months of 2015, compared to $20.0 million in same period in 2014

* Maintains its guidance for 2015 projected revenues of $16 million - $20 million and case volumes of 15,000 to 17,000

* Expects that DSOS will improve as payor mix evolves to a higher percentage of contracted payors