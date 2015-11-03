FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Looser Holding 9-month revenue down at CHF 330.7 mln
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
November 3, 2015 / 6:55 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Looser Holding 9-month revenue down at CHF 330.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Looser Holding AG :

* Currency effects and reduced demand had a negative impact on revenues and results of operations

* 9-month net revenues 330.7 million Swiss francs ($335.26 million) (prior year: 370.8 million Swiss francs)

* 9-month EBITDA 36.8 million francs (prior year: 48.0 million francs)

* For full financial year Looser Holding expects a decline in revenues by 10 to 12 percent

* For full financial year expects reduced ebitda margin compared to prior year

* Demand weakened further in all product areas (wood, non-stick and packaging coatings)

* Looser Holding ag’s accounting standards will be changed from IFRS to Swiss GAAP FER

* Current economic environment in China had a negative impact on development of revenues Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9864 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.