BRIEF-Esperite will end year behind projected revenue
November 3, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Esperite will end year behind projected revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Esperite NV

* Says consolidated revenue increased in Q3 over same period of last year by 5 percent

* Genoma continues its growth over reporting period with a 45 percent increase compared to Q2

* Says Genoma expectations for Q4 and 2016 are high

* Cryosave maintains new client intake with revenue for Q3 being in line with revenue realised in Q2

* Says growth for Cryosave revenue is expected for Q4

* Says as result of 2 to 3-month lag announced in 2015 half year report and carried out until Q1 2016, it will end year behind projected revenue

* Says high-growth potential of new markets is expected to have a positive effect on results already in Q4

* We are confident in our vision and strategy, results are backing us up - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

