BRIEF-Vastned Retail expects 2015 direct result of at least 2.50 euros per share

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Vastned Retail NV :

* Says occupancy rate at Sept 30 was 96.5 pct (premium city high street shops: 98.8 pct )

* Leasing activity premium city high street shops in the first nine months 2015 results in 33.5 pct higher rents (leasing activity total portfolio: 0.4 pct negative)

* Expects 2015 direct result of at least 2.50 euros per share, in the upper limit of the previously announced range of 2.40 euros - 2.50 euros per share

Source text: bit.ly/1XLaznp Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)