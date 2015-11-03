BRIEF-DBV Technologies Q3 operating income rises to 4.9 mln euros

Nov 3 (Reuters) - DBV Technologies SA :

* Says operating income was 3.9 million euros ($4.3 million)and 4.9 million euros for Q3 of 2014 and 2015, respectively

* Cash and cash equivalents amounted to 332.2 million euros at September 30, 2015, as compared with 104.5 million euros at June 30, 2015

* Sales of Diallertest milk amounted to 107,520 euros in Q3 of 2015 compared with 210,759 euros a year earlier

* Does not anticipate material future revenues from Diallertest milk and remains focused on development of our product candidates that employ Viaskin platform

