BRIEF-DBV Technologies Q3 operating income rises to 4.9 mln euros
November 3, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-DBV Technologies Q3 operating income rises to 4.9 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - DBV Technologies SA :

* Says operating income was 3.9 million euros ($4.3 million)and 4.9 million euros for Q3 of 2014 and 2015, respectively

* Cash and cash equivalents amounted to 332.2 million euros at September 30, 2015, as compared with 104.5 million euros at June 30, 2015

* Sales of Diallertest milk amounted to 107,520 euros in Q3 of 2015 compared with 210,759 euros a year earlier

* Does not anticipate material future revenues from Diallertest milk and remains focused on development of our product candidates that employ Viaskin platform

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9077 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

