FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Regional REIT seeks 274 mln stg market value in London listing
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 3, 2015 / 7:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Regional REIT seeks 274 mln stg market value in London listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Regional REIT Ltd:

* Announces admission to trading on main market for listed securities of London Stock Exchange

* Will have 274,217,264 ordinary shares in issue at admission which, at placing price, would equate to a market cap on admission of c. 274.2 mln stg

* Prospectus is expected to be published later today

* Target dividend yield of 7 to 8 percent on placing price of £1.00 per ordinary share and 10 to 15 pct annual total property returns

* 80,000,000 existing ordinary shares are being placed on behalf of selling shareholders at £1.00 per share

* Expected that admission will become effective and dealings in ordinary shares will commence at 8.00am on Nov. 6, 2015 Source text on Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.