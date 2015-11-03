FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-FirstFarms offers prolongation of convertible bonds
November 3, 2015 / 9:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-FirstFarms offers prolongation of convertible bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - FirstFarms A/S :

* Offers prolongation of convertible bonds

* Convertible bond is offered prolonged with 1 year, and prolongation will be from expiration of existing obligation March 15, 2016

* Offer for prolongation will be valid until Dec. 3, 2015

* All bond owners will also get the possibility to submit pledge about conversion with effect from Jan. 2, 2017 and thereby obtain a conversion premium of 0.5 pct of the principal amount, if they choose to give information about conversion of the bond into shares

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

