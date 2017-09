Nov 3 (Reuters) - Scandinavian Organics publ AB :

* Scandinavian Organics sales report up at 37 percent October versus September 2015

* In the Company’s two main sectors the company saw a sales increase of 17 percent in the Retail sector and 103 percent in the Public Sector, creating a total sales increase of 37 percent

