Nov 3 (Reuters) - Lifco Publ Ab

* Q3 EBITA increased by 23.5% to MSEK 280 (227)

* Q3 net sales increased by 15.5% to MSEK 1,910 (1,653), organically, net sales grew by 6.5%

* Says overall, demand is good in all three business areas Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)