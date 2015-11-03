BRIEF-Indivior raises FY net revenue, net income guidance

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Indivior Plc :

* Nine months net revenue at $766m (2014: $844m)

* Guidance assumes current market conditions in us continue through remainder of 2015

* Net income for 9 months was $191m (2014: $326m) after net financing costs of $47m (2014: nil) and tax rate of 27 pct (2014: 29 pct)

* Operating profit of $308m (2014: $458m) for nine months

* Sees FY 2015 raised to net revenue of $990m-$1,010m (previously $935m-$965m) and net income of $215m-$225m (previously $185m to $210m)