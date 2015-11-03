FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Indivior raises FY net revenue, net income guidance
#Healthcare
November 3, 2015 / 12:06 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Indivior raises FY net revenue, net income guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Indivior Plc :

* Nine months net revenue at $766m (2014: $844m)

* Guidance assumes current market conditions in us continue through remainder of 2015

* Net income for 9 months was $191m (2014: $326m) after net financing costs of $47m (2014: nil) and tax rate of 27 pct (2014: 29 pct)

* Operating profit of $308m (2014: $458m) for nine months

* Sees FY 2015 raised to net revenue of $990m-$1,010m (previously $935m-$965m) and net income of $215m-$225m (previously $185m to $210m) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

