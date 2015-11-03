FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Bankruptcy News
November 3, 2015 / 2:26 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Globo says court appoints joint administrators for company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Globo Plc

* Globo Plc in administration

* Chad Griffin, Simon Kirkhope and Lisa Rickelton of FTI consulting LLP were appointed as joint administrators of Globo Plc, by order of court

* Administration appointment was made following disclosure of certain matters regarding falsification of data and misrepresentation of company’s financial situation

* No dividends are expected to be available for shareholders

* Joint administrators will be applying in due course for cancellation of admission of company’s shares to trading on AIM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
