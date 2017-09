Nov 3 (Reuters) - Rebosis Property Fund Ltd

* Shareholders advised that co incorrectly stated that board was of view that distribution per share for FY16 would grow by between 7 pct and 9 pct above that of FY15

* Correct expected growth in distribution per share for FY16 is growth of between 8 pct and 10 pct