Nov 3 (Reuters) - Alstria Office Reit AG :

* Says increases its holding in DO Deutsche Office to approximately 94.60 pct

* Says acquired additional 7,217,967 shares of DO Deutsche Office from former majority shareholders of DO Deutsche Office, subsidiaries of funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management ("Oaktree")