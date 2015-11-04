FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-ING Groep Q3 underlying net result drops to 1.09 bln euros
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 4, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-ING Groep Q3 underlying net result drops to 1.09 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - ING Groep NV :

* Reports Q3 underlying net result of 1,092 million euros ($1.20 billion) versus 1,123 million euros in Q3 2014 and 1,118 million euros in Q2 2015

* Q3 net result is 1,064 million euros (0.28 euros per share) including legacy insurance results

* Further sell-down of shares in NN Group in September reduced stake to 25.8 pct; on track to meet full exit in 2016

* Says with its capital strength, is well positioned to deliver shareholder returns while invest in further innovation

* Robust fully-loaded CET1 ratios: ING Bank stable at 11.3 pct and ING Group unchanged at 12.3 pct

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9129 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.