BRIEF-NN Group Q3 net result falls 7 pct to 329 mln euros
#Financials
November 4, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-NN Group Q3 net result falls 7 pct to 329 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - NN Group NV :

* Says Q3 net result falls 7 percent to 329 million euros ($360.3 million), due to lower non-operating items and negative hedge results in Japan Closed Block VA

* Q3 operating result from ongoing business is 392 million euros, up 43 percent from Q3 2014, supported by a private equity dividend, partly offset by an unfavourable claims experience in property & casualty in Netherlands

* Says Q3 capital position remained strong with IGD ratio at 322 percent

* Q3 new sales (APE) are 261 million euros, down 15 percent from Q3 2014 at constant currencies

* Says will further optimise businesses to deliver on financial and non-financial objectives and continue to create value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9132 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
