FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Unibet Q3 gross winnings revenue tops forecast
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
November 4, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Unibet Q3 gross winnings revenue tops forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Unibet Group Plc

* Q3 underlying profit before items affecting comparability was GBP 18.1 million vs year-ago 18.0 million

* Q3 EBITDA GBP 17.4 million vs year-ago 21.7 million

* Says underlying organic growth in gross winnings revenue in constant currency was more than 21 pct

* Says result for Q3 as reported in GBP was significantly affected by translation effect of movements in currency exchange rates

* Says new all-time high in gross winnings revenue which amounted to GBP 86.1 million vs year-ago 80.4 million

* Reuters poll: unibet Q3 gross winning revenue was seen at GBP 82 million, EBITDA GBP 18 million

* Unibet group plc says in period up to Nov 1, daily average gross winnings revenue in constant currency was more than 30 pct higher than same period in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.