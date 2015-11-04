FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bouygues Construction sells stake in the A28 motorway concession company
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 4, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bouygues Construction sells stake in the A28 motorway concession company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Bouygues SA :

* Bouygues Construction sells its stake in the A28 motorway concession company to fund manager PGGM

* Bouygues Construction group sold its stake in ALIS (Autoroute de Liaison Seine-Sarthe) to PGGM on Sept. 28, 2015

* Sale concerns 33.17 pct of the capital of Alis, corresponding to shares owned by group subsidiaries Bouygues Travaux Publics, DTP and Quille, along with related shareholder loans

* It will take place in two phases

* First phase of 23.17 pct amounting to 76 million euros ($83.2 million), carried out on Sept 28, 2015

* Second phase of 10 pct amounting to 35 million euros, scheduled for completion in June 2016

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9134 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

