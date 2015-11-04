FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Capio core profit, sales edge higher in Q3
#Healthcare
November 4, 2015 / 7:02 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Capio core profit, sales edge higher in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Capio Publ Ab

* Q3 net sales were SEK 3,055 million vs year-ago 3,020 million

* Q3 organic sales growth was 2.3 pct vs year-ago 4.2 pct and total sales growth was 1.1 pct vs year-ago 6.6 pct

* Q3 operating result (EBITDA) was SEK 188 million vs year-ago 184 million, with an operating margin of 6.2 pct vs year-ago 6.1 pct

* Says French government made a general price reduction of -2.5 pct on medical sales from March 1, 2015

* Says in third, seasonally weak, quarter net sales were negatively impacted by this price reduction

* Says productivity improvements almost compensated for price reduction in quarter

* Says in order to mitigate negative price effect, Capio France has, from Q1 2015, put several programs in place

* Says programs are not yet fully up to speed, but are expected to have full effect in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

