FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Stellar Capital plans R400 mln rights issue
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 3, 2015 / 10:32 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Stellar Capital plans R400 mln rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Stellar Capital Partners Ltd :

* Company has resolved to raise R400 million in terms of rights issue

* Offer at an issue price of R2.30 per Stellar Capital share

* Issue will consist of an offer of 173,913,044 new shares in ratio of 23.14079 new shares for every 100 Stellar Capital shares held

* Titan Financial Services Proprietary Ltd and nominated entities and Asgard Capital Assets Ltd have irrevocably committed to subscribe for a maximum subscription of R125 million

* R275 million balance of rights issue is underwritten by Thunder Capital Proprietary Limited and Anchor Capital Proprietary Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.