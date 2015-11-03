FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Glaxosmithkline aims to file up to 20 new drugs for approval by 2020
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 3, 2015 / 12:06 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Glaxosmithkline aims to file up to 20 new drugs for approval by 2020

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Glaxosmithkline Plc

* GSK profiles innovative research and development portfolio to investors

* 40 potential new medicines and vaccines offer significant opportunity to drive long-term performance and deliver new benefits to patients and consumers

* Approximately 80 of medicines and vaccines presented have potential to be “first-in-class” with novel mechanisms of action

* GSK has potential to file up to 20 assets with regulators before 2020

* Exploring new therapies for patients that could potentially enable long-term HIV control through infrequent dosing

* Expects core EPS to grow at a CAGR of mid-to-high single digits on a CER basis over five year period 2016-2020

* Phase III study with Daprodustat expected to begin in 2016

* Gsk profiles innovative research and development portfolio to investors

* Potential to file up to 20 assets with regulators before 2020

* During period 2021-2025, gsk has potential to file up to 20 additional innovative assets, now in clinical development

* Will work with national institute of allergy and infectious diseases to develop antibodies in long acting treatment and prevention of HIV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.