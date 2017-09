Nov 3 (Reuters) - Michelin

* Michelin reorganises its activities in United Kingdom, Italy, and Germany

* Pneu Laurent site in Germany will be closed in 2016

* To finance these projects of reorganisation, Michelin will recognize a non-recurring impairment loss of around 280 million euros in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)