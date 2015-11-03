BRIEF-Bavarian Nordic: MVA-BN based vaccine proved can induce brachyury-specific T-cell immune responses

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Bavarian Nordic A/S

* Announces results of a Phase 1 trial investigating brachyury specific cancer vaccine in patients with advanced cancers

* Data from this study demonstrate for the first time that an MVA-BN based vaccine targeting brachyury can induce brachyury-specific T-cell immune responses in advanced cancer patients

* Vaccine induced brachyury specific T-cells in 80 pct of patients at higher dose levels

* MVA-BN brachyury was well tolerated with no dose limiting toxicities

* Maximal tolerated dose was not reached

* No serious adverse vaccine-related events were observed

