Nov 3 (Reuters) - Athena IT-Group A/S :

* Frej ApS bought 276,082 shares at 12.50 Danish crowns ($1.84) in Athena IT-Group

* Following transaction, Frej ApS holding in Athena IT is 680,282 shares corresponding to 16.83 of share capital

($1 = 6.8081 Danish crowns)