BRIEF-MTN Group says no resolution reached with NCC on fine
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 3, 2015 / 3:51 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-MTN Group says no resolution reached with NCC on fine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - MTN Group Ltd :

* MTN statement on Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) fine and related issues and further cautionary announcement

* Wishes to clarify and place on record that company continues to engage constructively with Nigerian authorities at all levels

* Has noted, with concern, speculation and false information in media

* Cautions against reports purporting that company has agreed a resolution with NCC on fine

* It is false as no resolution has yet been reached. MTN continues to engage authorities in Nigeria on this matter.

* ‘All stakeholders are reminded that MTN will inform them of any material developments in our engagements with Nigerian authorities’ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)

