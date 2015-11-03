FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Genmab raises year forecasts after Q3 results
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 3, 2015 / 4:25 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Genmab raises year forecasts after Q3 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Danish biotech Genmab :

* Q3 operating profit 142.68 million Danish crowns ($20.96 million) versus 139 million Danish crowns in same quarter last year

* Says now sees 2015 revenue to be in the range of 725-800 million Danish crowns, an increase of 75 million Danish crowns

* Says revenue at 277.77 million Danish crowns versus 272 million Danish crowns in same quarter last year

* Says improving its 2015 financial guidance due to increased revenue and lower operating expenses resulting in increased operating income and cash position

* Says has increased projected Daratumumab milestones to 240-300 million Danish crowns from the prior estimate of 200-260 million Danish crowns

* Says if Daratumumab receives FDA approval, Genmab will receive a milestone payment from Janssen of $45 million associated with the first commercial sale of the product in the United States <Source text for Eikon: > Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8072 Danish crowns) (Reporting By Annabella Nielsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.