Nov 3 (Reuters) - CRCAM Alpes Provence :

* 9-Month consolidated net banking income 331.8 million euros versus 339.2 million euros year ago

* 9-Month consolidated gross operating income 143.8 million euros ($157.39 million) versus 151.0 million euros year ago

* 9-Month net profit 89.6 million euros versus 84.5 million euros year ago

* Basel 3 solvability ratio up at 18.53 percent as of 30 June 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1NOPkMR Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9137 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)