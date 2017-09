Nov 4 (Reuters) - Warehouses de Pauw CVA :

* Announces its application for a new share listing on Euronext Amsterdam

* Second share listing is expected to come into effect on Nov 18, 2015, the reference market will remain Euronext Brussels

* WDP will not place any new shares Source text: bit.ly/1MGGNhT Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)