FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Skandiabanken Q3 loan losses up at NOK 7.8 million
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 4, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Skandiabanken Q3 loan losses up at NOK 7.8 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Skandiabanken ASA :

* Q3 net interest income 242.4 million Norwegian crowns ($28.51 million) versus 212.3 million crowns year ago

* Q3 loan losses 7.8 million crowns versus 5.8 million crowns year ago

* Q3 net income 79.7 million crowns versus 106.3 million crowns year ago

* Bank’s goal is to continue the growth in lending volumes, with a medium term target of total loans to customers of about 75 billion crowns

* Bank’s capital target is a core capital ratio of 13 percent and a total capital ratio of 16.5 percent

* Board has set a medium term target of 37 percent cost/income ratio

* The bank will for a period of up to 18 months have certain services delivered from Skandia AB and Skandiabanken AB

* Bank’s own organization and the Bank’s systems, will be strengthened and further developed, this will, during a transitional phase, have a negative impact on operating costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5026 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.