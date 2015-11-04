BRIEF-Ageas reports Q3 results below Reuters poll estimates

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Ageas SA NV :

* Reports 9-month insurance net profit up by 6 pct to 613 million euros ($671.2 million), with Asia and Non-Life business as main contributors

* 9-month group net profit is 599 million euros

* General Account net result of 14 million euros negative

* 9-month combined ratio improved to 95.1 pct versus 99.6 pct

* 9-month group inflows (at 100 pct) at 22.8 billion euros, up 17 pct (11 pct positive foreign exchange impact)

* Q3 net profit is 130 million euros versus 199 million euros in Reuters poll

* Q3 insurance net profit 109 million euros versus 158 million euros in Reuters poll Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9133 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)