BRIEF-H. Lundbeck Q3 EBIT loss DKK 1.52 billion, beating analysts' expectations
#Healthcare
November 4, 2015 / 7:00 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-H. Lundbeck Q3 EBIT loss DKK 1.52 billion, beating analysts' expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - H. Lundbeck A/S :

* Q3 revenue 3.67 billion Danish crowns ($538.89 million) (Reuters poll 3.48 billion crowns)

* Q3 EBIT loss 1.52 billion crowns (Reuters poll loss 1.79 billion crowns)

* Restructuring programme announced in August 2015 is progressing as planned and is still expected to reduce cost base by about 3 billion crowns in 2017

* Financial guidance for 2015 is slightly lifted

* Expects 2015 revenue of around 14 billion crowns

* 2015 expectations for core EBIT is changed to around 0.7 billion crowns and consequently reported EBIT is expected to be negative at around 6.8 billion crowns Source text for Eikon: Link to Reuters poll:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8103 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

