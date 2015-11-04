FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Legal & General 9mth net cash up 14 pct to $1.45 bln
November 4, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Legal & General 9mth net cash up 14 pct to $1.45 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Legal & General Group Plc

* Operational cash generation up 11% to £936m (q3 ytd 2014: £844m)

* Lgim aum up 8% to £717.0bn (q3 2014: £662.1bn)

* Annuity assets up 8% to £43.1bn (q3 2014: £39.9bn)

* Lga premiums up 6% to $877m (q3 ytd 2014: $824m)

* Net cash up 14%, lgim net flows of £21.7bn

* Net cash generation up 14% to £943m (q3 ytd 2014: £827m)

* Lgim external net flows up 161% to £21.7bn (q3 ytd 2014: £8.3bn)

* Should enter european bulk annuity market shortly

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.6486 pounds) (Reporting By Carolyn Cohn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
