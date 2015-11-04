FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Secunet Security Networks 9-mth group earnings up at EUR 1.8 mln
November 4, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Secunet Security Networks 9-mth group earnings up at EUR 1.8 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Secunet Security Networks AG :

* For 9-months group increased revenues by 23 pct to 59.4 million euros ($64.98 million) (previous year: 48.2 million euros)

* Group earnings for first nine months of 2015 of 1.8 million euros compared to 0.2 million euros in previous year

* Is confirming its forecast for 2015 financial year: it expects revenues and EBIT to remain at around same level as in previous year

* Contrary to outlook published with annual report 2014 it is not expected that Business Sector will have an increasing share in group revenues in 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9141 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

