Nov 4 (Reuters) - Mapfre SA :

* 9-month premium 17.34 billion euros ($18.95 billion) versus 16.45 billion euros year ago

* 9-month profit after tax 591.3 million euros versus 672.8 million euros year ago

* 9-month revenue 20.59 billion euros versus 19.28 billion euros year ago

* Says approves FY 2015 interim dividend of 0.06 euro gross per share, which will be paid on Dec. 15 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9150 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)