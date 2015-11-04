FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-DBN and DFSA impose fines on ABN Amro Bank
#Financials
November 4, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-DBN and DFSA impose fines on ABN Amro Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - ABN Amro Bank Naamloze Vennootschap IPO-ABN.AS:

* Announces supervisory authorities in the Netherlands and Dubai have completed their investigations into the previously ascertained irregularities at its Private Banking office in Dubai

* De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) has imposed a fine of 625,000 euros ($683,063)

* The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) has imposed a fine of $640,000

* ABN Amro will not appeal the fines Source text: abn.com/1MgwTBI Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9150 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
