Nov 4 (Reuters) - African Equity Empowerment Investments Ltd :

* FY headline earnings increased by 94 pct from 79 million rand to 153 million rand

* FY dividends declared increased by 25 pct from 2 cents to 2.5 cents

* FY revenue increased by 8 pct from 621 million to 672 million rand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)