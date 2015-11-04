BRIEF-Biohit: Acetium lozenge - a promising novel method to assist smoking cessation

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Biohit Oyj :

* Smoking intervention study of Biohit Oyj of nearly two years of duration using Acetium lozenge has been completed

* Says Acetium lozenge is considered to be a promising novel intervention method to assist in smoking cessation

* In intervention group, 42.9 percent could stop smoking as compared to 31.1 percent in placebo group (i.e. Acetium was 37.9 percent more effective)

* Compared to placebo, likelihood of smoking cessation among acetium users during trial was up to1.65-fold (i.e., 65 percent higher probability) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)