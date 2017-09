Nov 4 (Reuters) - Agasti Holding ASA :

* Q3 total revenue 82 million Norwegian crowns ($9.6 million) versus 87 million crowns year ago

* Q3 EBITDA 21 million crowns versus 1 million crowns year ago

* Says dividend estimated at 0.73 crown per share will be proposed, and planned to be paid to Agasti’s shareholders by Dec. 31

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: