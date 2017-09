Nov 4 (Reuters) - Sydbank A/S :

* Following transactions in week 45, share buy-back totals 500 million Danish crowns ($73.23 million) and consequently share buy-back is terminated

* Share buy-back commenced on April 13, 2015 and must have been completed by Dec. 31, 2015

