Nov 4 (Reuters) - Bank fuer Tirol und Vorarlberg AG :

* Completes capital increase

* Based on the issue price and the subscription price of 20.54 euros per new share, the gross proceeds from the capital increase amounts to 51.35 million euros ($56.07 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9158 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)