BRIEF-Karolinska Development's portfolio company OssDsign raises SEK 93 mln
November 4, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Karolinska Development's portfolio company OssDsign raises SEK 93 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Karolinska Development AB :

* Karolinska Development AB announces that its portfolio company OssDsign AB has successfully raised 93 million Swedish crowns ($10.9 million) in a new equity financing

* The proceeds will be used for the market expansion of OssDsign’s product line of unique craniofacial implants based on an innovative material technology with excellent biological and biomechanical properties

* Company is working with regulatory authorities to expand access for its products in new key markets, with clearance expected in US in 2016

* Ossdsign’s first products have been successfully launched in Germany, United Kingdom and Nordic countries, and further expansion in Europe is scheduled for 2016 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5542 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
