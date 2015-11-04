BRIEF-J D Wetherspoon Q1 operating margin falls to 6.2 pct

Nov 4 (Reuters) - J D Wetherspoon Plc :

* Interim management statement for 13-week period up to Oct. 25, 2015.

* Lower margin was due to increases in starting rates for hourly paid staff in October 2014 and August 2015, which totalled approximately 13 pct

* Company has opened 3 new pubs since start of financial year and has sold 1

* Net debt at end of this financial year is currently expected to be slightly above 26 July 2015 total of 601.1million stg

* “As we indicated in September, it is difficult to quantify exactly factors which will influence our trading performance in early stages of a financial year” - CEO

* “Increased labour costs are clearly an important factor for all pub and restaurant companies and may result in our annual profits being slightly lower than last financial year” - CEO

* For 13 weeks to 25 October 2015 like-for-like sales increased by 2.4 pct and total sales increased by 6.1 pct

* Sales have been slightly higher in last 6 weeks, which has coincided with Rugby World Cup

* Operating margin in 13 weeks to 25 October 2015 was 6.2 pct, compared with 7.7 pct in same 13 weeks last year

* Intend to open approximately 15 pubs in current financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)