BRIEF-Onesavings Bank's 9-month loan book rises to 4.9 bln stg
November 4, 2015 / 7:42 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Onesavings Bank's 9-month loan book rises to 4.9 bln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Onesavings Bank Plc :

* Issues its trading update for period from July 1 to date

* Net loans and advances grew 986 mln stg for first 9 months to 4.9 bln stg

* Continued strong financial and operational performance

* Margins on 548 mln stg of new organic origination in Q3 remained strong

* Continue to expect full-year net interest margin to be slightly ahead of 305 bps delivered in first half of 2015

* Received record levels of new business applications during Q3 and remain confident in delivering on all of our stated financial objectives through to end of 2016 - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom + 91 80 6749 1136)

