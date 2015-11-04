FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer reports 9-month growth, reiterates FY guidance
November 4, 2015 / 7:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer reports 9-month growth, reiterates FY guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Wolters Kluwer NV :

* Reports 9-month revenues up 3 percent in constant currencies and up 3 percent organically

* 9-month adjusted free cash flow increases in constant currencies

* Says 9-month operating cash conversion was 90 percent, ahead of 88 percent in comparable period

* Full-Year 2015 guidance is reiterated

* Says net-debt-to-EBITDA was 2.0x as of September 30, 2015

* Final dividend remains planned for may 2016 and is subject to approval at annual general meeting of shareholders in April 2016

* Says its IFRS reported profits for 2015 will include a one-time loss of about 18 million euros ($19.7 million)

* Expects full year cash conversion to return to historic average of about 95 percent (FY 2014: 100 percent) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9146 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

