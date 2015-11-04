FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Glencore says targeting net debt of about $25 bln by year-end
#Intel
November 4, 2015 / 7:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Glencore says targeting net debt of about $25 bln by year-end

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Glencore Plc

* Targeting net funding and net debt of c. $40bn and c.$25bn respectively by year end, down some 15- 20% from their respective 30 june 2015 and 31 december 2014 amounts

* Shutdown and restart plans for katanga and mopani have been completed

* With phased approach to restarting katanga and deferral of mopani’s concentrator investment, we revise this estimate to 455,000 tonnes by end 2017

* Reiterate our 2015 full year marketing adjusted ebit guidance of $2.5 to $2.6bn

* Own sourced copper production was down 2% to 1,127,500 tonnes in nine months to 30 september 2015

* Own sourced zinc production was up 13% to 1,127,100 tonnes in 9 mths to 30 sept

* Own sourced nickel production was down 8% to 68,700 tonnes in 9 mths to 30 sept

* In 9 mths to 30 sept attributable ferrochrome production was 1,072,000 tonnes, 14% up

* In 9 mths to 30 sept own sourced coal production was down 8% to 102.7 million tonnes

* In 9 mths to 30 sept glencore’s oil entitlement production up 57% to 8.0 million barrels

* Marketing was stronger over quarter, with improved contributions from metals and minerals and agricultural products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

