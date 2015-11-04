BRIEF-Byggmax says acquires Skånska byggvaror for initially SEK 741 mln

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Byggmax

* Says acquires skånska byggvaror

* Says acquires all outstanding shares in Skånska byggvaror for SEK 741 million initially corresponding to an enterprise value of sek 847 million on a cash and debt free basis

* Says in addition to the initial purchase price there is a possibility for the shareholders of Skånska Byggvaror to get an additional payment of SEK 110 million, if the EBITDA in 2016 exceeds SEK 67 million, with a maximum pay-out at an EBITDA of SEK 79 million or above

* Says over the last 12 months Skånska Byggvaror had net sales of SEK 690 million, growing by approximately 20 per cent year-on-year, EBITA of SEK 47 million and EBITDA of SEK 53 million (both before non-recurring items)

* Says the transaction will have a positive impact on Byggmax’s earnings per share

* Says the acquisition of Skånska Byggvaror is financed through increased debt Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)