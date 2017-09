Nov 4 (Reuters) - Lodestone REIT Ltd :

* Board is confident that Lodestone will grow distributions to between 47.60 cents and 48.50 cents per share for financial year ending March 2016

* Declared a dividend of 21,58000 cents per share for six month period ended September 2015 in line with trading statement released on Oct. 14, 2015