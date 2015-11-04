FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AAK takes over activities of Belgian nutritional ingredient supplier
November 4, 2015 / 2:11 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-AAK takes over activities of Belgian nutritional ingredient supplier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - AAK Publ Ab

* AKK has taken over the activities of Belgian nutritional ingredient supplier TLC and Belovo - both part of the BNLfood Group

* AAK has entered a management agreement with the trustee in the bankruptcy of TLC and Belovo to restart the operations of TLC, an ingredient supplier to the global nutrition market

* TLC has been a customer to AAK since many years and is specialized in extracting phospholipids from egg yolk.

* The invested amount is not material and the transaction will have a very limited impact on AAK’s short term profitability. The investment is financed well within the existing credit facilities. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Violette Goarant)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
