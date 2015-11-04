FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Transtec 9-mth prelim. revenue down 5 pct from previous year
November 4, 2015 / 10:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Transtec 9-mth prelim. revenue down 5 pct from previous year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Transtec AG :

* 9-month preliminary operating result (EBITDA) amounted to negative 2.0 million euros ($2.18 million), significantly below expectations

* In the first three quarters, the preliminary revenues are around 5 pct below the previous year

* Due to the exceptionally high current order backlog and strong fourth quarter, expects sales for FY 2015 to increase over previous year

* Due to an increased competitive pressure, sees significantly lower gross margin and a negative operating result (EBITDA) for the financial year 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9158 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

