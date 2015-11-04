BRIEF-Nireus Aquaculture merges with Seafarm Ionian

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Nireus Aquaculture SA :
* Says merges and absorbs Seafarm Ionian SA
* Says after merge, share capital increases by 9.5 million euro ($10.39 million)
* Says the shareholders of the absorbed will trade 1 share for 0.52 shares of the absorbing
* Says company’s shareholders will trade 1 share for 1.07 shares of the absorbed
* Says new share capital will consist of 95.79 percent shares of absorbing and 4.21 percent shares of absorbed Source text: bit.ly/1iCNUK9 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9146 euros) (Reporting by Apostolos Kalantzis)