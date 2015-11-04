FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nireus Aquaculture merges with Seafarm Ionian
November 4, 2015 / 12:26 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Nireus Aquaculture merges with Seafarm Ionian

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Nireus Aquaculture SA :

* Says merges and absorbs Seafarm Ionian SA

* Says after merge, share capital increases by 9.5 million euro ($10.39 million)

* Says the shareholders of the absorbed will trade 1 share for 0.52 shares of the absorbing

* Says company’s shareholders will trade 1 share for 1.07 shares of the absorbed

* Says new share capital will consist of 95.79 percent shares of absorbing and 4.21 percent shares of absorbed Source text: bit.ly/1iCNUK9 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9146 euros) (Reporting by Apostolos Kalantzis)

